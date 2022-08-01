Customer Engagement Solution Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Customer Engagement Solution Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Customer Engagement Solution Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the customer engagement solution market size is expected to grow to $28.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The high penetration of the internet is expected to propel the customer engagement solution industry growth going forward.

The customer engagement solutions market consists of sales of customer engagement solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to solve problems without requiring a support team. Customer engagement solutions refer to solutions that can improve and automate customer self-service options. It helps the live agent concentrate on other requests, such as calls or chat requests. This also helps to improve customer loyalty.

Global Customer Engagement Solution Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trends shaping the customer engagement solution market outlook. Major companies operating in the sector are introducing new technological innovations to reinforce their position in the market. For instance, Verint Systems Inc., a US-based manufacturer of software and hardware products for customer engagement management and business intelligence, launched its customer engagement software called Verint Unified VoC. This software provides a complete view of direct, indirect, and inferred VoC from across key customer engagement channels. This is a customer engagement channel that has powerful, automated analytics that provide customer engagement solutions to deliver actionable insights.

Global Customer Engagement Solution Market Segments

The global customer engagement solution market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Services

By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Vertical: BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Automotive and Transportation, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global customer engagement solution market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Customer Engagement Solution Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides customer engagement solution market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global customer engagement solution market, customer engagement solution market share, customer engagement solution market segments and geographies, customer engagement solution market players, customer engagement solution market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The customer engagement solution market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Customer Engagement Solution Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Inc., Calabrio Inc., Genesys, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Zendesk Inc., Bpmonline, Crmnext, eGain Corporation, Eptica, Freshworks Inc., Ifs-Mplsystems, and Lithium Technologies LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

