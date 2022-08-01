Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% between 2021 and 2027 in terms of Revenue: Ken Research

Egypt Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Report Covers Passenger Vehicle Sales in Egypt, Vehicle Parc in Egypt, Type of Workshop Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, OEM/Authorized Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, Large Multi Brand Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, Type of Vehicle Serviced Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, Sedan Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, SUV Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, Hatchback Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, CRV Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, MPV Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, By Age of Car Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, By Region Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, Online Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, Offline Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket, Trends and Developments in Egypt Four-Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry, Analysis of Multi Brand Workshops in Egypt, Market Size of Spare Parts Aftermarket Industry in Egypt

Egypt’s automotive aftermarket is accelerating and has been dubbed “one of Africa’s most exciting markets” as its motoring population and vehicle sales grow rapidly.

E-commerce is fast emerging as a significant aftermarket force through highly visible platforms such as Odiggo, Egyparts and Amazon Egypt.

A burgeoning population, vehicle sales growth, is fueling a boom in Egypt’s automotive aftermarket industry and government moves to combat auto emissions.

Growth stage for Egypt Automotive Aftermarket: The growth has fed into the aftermarket, with the country now being home to one of Africa’s largest vehicle fleets with around six million vehicles on the country’s roads, with the majority – approximately 5.0 million – being passenger cars. The car parc is further expected by ~5% in the next five years. Most passenger cars are petrol-powered, while many commercial vehicles rely on diesel engines but that could soon change. The government is increasing the share of dual-fuel cars, which can use both petrol and compressed natural gas (CNG). Around 300,000 vehicles in Egypt already use CNG. This number will likely increase further over the next years.

Emergence of E-Commerce: E-commerce is fast emerging as a significant aftermarket force through highly visible platforms such as Odiggo, Tawfiqia, Egyparts and Amazon Egypt. The Egyptian aftermarket is ripe for growth and to offer up great opportunities for parts producers, distributors, and service providers, but increasing competition from local producers may mean overseas suppliers will need to invest in their own on-the-ground structures or seek out ways to add value locally to increase market shares.

Government moves to combat auto emissions: Egypt is also taking bold steps to replace internal combustion engines with more environmentally friendly alternatives. Last year the government announced an initiative to encourage consumers to replace old vehicles for new ones operating on CNG engines with extended credit facilities among its green program incentives.

Brand make-up of the country: Even the brand make-up of the country’s vehicle fleet is changing. The significant market shares held by Chevrolet/Isuzu, Hyundai, Toyota, and Nissan could be eroded by the entry of European and Chinese brands fueled by preferential import duties.

Growth in local manufacturing: Change is also coming to Egypt’s heavily import-driven aftermarket, which is dominated by Asian suppliers, namely China, Korea, and Japan. However, Germany and the US now rank among the country’s top ten suppliers of parts and components and globally leading brands enjoy relatively high market shares for crucial parts. But the local component manufacturing market is gaining ground and supplying local vehicle assemblers, the aftermarket and export markets with a range of batteries, brake parts, wiring and filets.

The report titled “ Egypt Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Outlook to 2027: Driven by burgeoning population, vehicle sales growth and government moves to combat auto emissions ” provides a comprehensive analysis on the status of aftermarket service industry in Egypt. The report covers various aspects including automotive aftermarket service industry market size on the basis of revenue and number of vehicles serviced, ecosystem of major entities in aftermarket service industry in Egypt, trends & developments, issues & challenges faced by the industry, government regulations, SWOT Analysis, Porter 5 forces analysis, pain points in OEM and multi brand aftersales workshops, opportunities in OEM and multi brand aftermarket industry, market size of spare parts aftermarket industry in Egypt, ecosystem by different type of spare parts & consumables market, competition in OEM Workshops, and other aspects. Further, the report focuses on the Egypt Four Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry Segmentation by Type of Workshop (Organized Multi-Brands and OEMs); by Type of Vehicle Serviced (Sedans, SUVs, Hatchbacks, MPVs and Crossover); by Age of Car (0-2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 Years, 6-8 Years, Above 8 Years); by Region (Greater Cairo, Alexandria, Mansour, Delta and Suez Canal, and Others); by Booking Mode (Online, and offline); By Car Brand (Chevrolet, Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, and Others); and by Service Split (Mechanical and Electrical, General, Body Care, Body Repair).

Egypt Four Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted revenue and number of vehicle serviced by 2027, and analysts’ take on the future highlighting the major opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in Egypt Four Wheeler Aftermarket Service Industry:-

Egypt Four Wheeler Aftermarket size by

Revenue generated

Number of Vehicles Serviced

Market Segmentation By Type of Workshop

Organized Multi-Brands

OEMs

Market Segmentation By Type of Vehicle Serviced

Sedan

SUV

Hatchback

MPVs

Crossover

Market Segmentation By Age of Car

0-2 Years

2-4 Years

4-6 Years

6-8 Years

Above 8 Years

Market Segmentation By Region

Greater Cairo

Alexandria

Mansour, Delta and Suez Canal

Others

Market Segmentation By Booking Mode

Online

Offline

Market Segmentation By Car Brand

Chevrolet

Toyota

Hyundai

Nissan

Kia

Others

Market Segmentation By Service Split

Mechanical and Electrical

General

Body Care

Body Repair

Egypt Spare Parts Aftermarket Segmentation

By Expenditure Category

Services

Spare Parts & Consumables

Key Target Audience:-

Automotive Companies

OEM Vehicle Service Companies

Multi Brand Vehicle Service Companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: FY’2016-FY’2021

FY’2016-FY’2021 Forecast Period: FY’2021-FY’2027

Automotive Aftermarket Service Companies in Egypt:-

OEMs

Ghabbour Auto Group

Al-Mansour Automotive

Abou Ghaly Motors

Ezz-Elarab Automotive Group

Kasrawy Group

El-Nasr Automotive

Star National Automotive

El-Tarek Automotive

National Motors

Organized Multi-Brand Players

Car Viseta

SIXT

FMS Egypt

MAYDAY Assistance Services

7 Cylinders

Auto Zone

Auto Spot Service Centre

Car Clinic

Spare-Part Importers

SMG Engineering Automotive Company

Ezzat Kamel Co.

Tiba Auto Spare Parts

El-Watania Auto Parts

Ramtrade

El-Magd

Nossir Auto Parts

A-Part

