Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market Research Report : Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2028

Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market Trends – Increasing developments in programmable LED drivers

Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market Size – USD 7.62 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Increasing developments in programmable LED drivers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LED lighting driver market size reached USD 7.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid LED lighting product penetration and increasing awareness regarding the various benefits of LED lighting products are some of the key factors driving global LED lighting driver market revenue growth. Increased LED adoption for usage in residential buildings, commercial shops, industrial uses, and traffic lights, among other applications, is expected to boost demand for LED lighting products. Increasing use of miniaturized LED drivers and increasing building and reconstruction activities in residential and non-residential sectors globally are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising development of programmable LED drivers is expected to augment market growth going ahead.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

DC/DC ICs segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. DC/DC control systems and converters offer excellent reliability, fast frequency performance, low resistance, and high EMI performance, which are expected to drive growth of this segment.

Dimmable segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increased demand for dimmable LED lighting drivers. Dimmable LED lighting drivers save energy as power outputs require lesser energy usage.

Smart segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising demand for smart LED lighting drivers. With the installation of gateways, smart LED lighting drivers are compatible with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

The report further divides the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global LED lighting driver market on the basis of integrated circuit, dimming method, type, end use, and region:

Integrated Circuit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

DC/DC ICs

RGB ICs

Linear Regulator ICs

Others

Dimming Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Dimmable

DALI

Traic

1-10V

Trailing-edge

Non-dimmable (Standard)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Conventional

Smart

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Indoor Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Entertainment Lighting

Office Lighting

Indoor Sports Facilities Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Street Lights

Tunnel Lighting

Highway Lighting

City Lighting

Outdoor Sports Facilities Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Delta Electronics, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., TCI Telecomunicazioni Italia S.R.L., Lifud Technology Co., Ltd., ERP Power LLC, Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd., Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Inventronics Inc., SELF Electronics Co., Ltd., and Eaglerise Electric & Electronic Ltd.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market by 2028?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

