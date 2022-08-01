Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Gas Insulated Transformer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gas Insulated Transformer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gas insulated transformer market size is expected to reach $2.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. An increase in government initiatives is expected to propel the gas insulated transformer industry growth going forward.

The gas-insulated transformer market consists of sales of the gas-insulated transformer by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for safety against fire in essential buildings and in underground substations close to residential areas, factories, and chemical plants. A gas-insulated substation (GIS) is a high-voltage substation in which the principal conducting structures are enclosed in a sealed environment and the insulating medium is sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) or sulfur hexafluoride gas. The GIS support frames are bolted or welded to embedded steel plates or beams, or chemical drill anchors are used to secure the system.

Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as one of the key gas insulated transformer market trends. Organizations operating in the gas insulated transformer market are focused on technological innovations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2020, China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG) and State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), Chinese state-owned enterprises, announced the development of ultra-high voltage electrical grids in 2020 using High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) and High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technologies. China's government gave USD 26.8 billion for the development of these projects.

Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market Segments

The global gas insulated transformer market analysis report is segmented:

By Type: Instrument Transformers, Power Transformers, Others

By Voltage: Medium Voltage (Up to 72.5 kV), High Voltage (72.5 kV to 220 kV), Extra High Voltage (Above 220 kV)

By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor

By End User: Industrial, Commercial, Others

By Geography: The global gas insulated transformer market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Gas Insulated Transformer Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gas insulated transformer market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global gas insulated transformer market, gas insulated transformer global market share, gas insulated transformer market segments and geographies, gas insulated transformer market players, gas insulated transformer market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The gas insulated transformer market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gas Insulated Transformer Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Takaoka Toko Co. Ltd, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Arteche Group, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd, Hyosung Corporation, Meidensha Corporation, Chint Group Co. Ltd, Tatung Company, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp., Yangzhou Power Electric, and KharkovEnergoPribor Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

