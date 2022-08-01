Concrete Floor Coatings Market : Size, Business Analysis, Revenue, Prominent Key Players and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Trends – Strong manufacturing sector along with growing commercial and infrastructure development in the North America region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global concrete floor coatings market size is expected to reach USD 2.24 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Concrete floor coatings market revenue growth is a major factor driving growing manufacturing sector in emerging economies. For instance, China's manufacturing output in 2020 increased by 0.79% from 2019 to USD 3,853.81 billion. In addition, rising infrastructure spending around the world is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth. For instance, in 2020, the UK general government invested over £20.6 billion in infrastructure, of which £13.9 billion went to the federal government and £6.7 billion to local governments. Hence, all of these factors are responsible for driving market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Concrete Floor Coatings market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Concrete Floor Coatings market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Concrete Floor Coatings industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

On 17 May 2022, TSR Concrete Coatings signed a merger with Ninja Coatings and PolyPro Concrete Coatings. TSR is a portfolio business of Bertram Capital and a producer of residential concrete coating solutions ("PolyPro"). Bertram established ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp") concurrently with closing of Ninja and PolyPro transactions. ReVamp is a platform for the top home improvement companies in the country, specializing in residential concrete coatings and other services that improve the look and feel of clients homes.

The epoxy segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide availability, environmental friendliness, and being economical compared to other coating solutions. Epoxy concrete floor coatings are a great option for anyone looking for beautiful and long-lasting flooring. To form a chemical bond with concrete, hardeners and polymer resins are mixed together with many different color and decorative options available. A surface that is more robust than floor paint and can endure heavy traffic is one of the advantages of employing an epoxy coating. Additionally, it creates a floor that is easy to maintain, stain-resistant, and versatile enough to be utilized for both residential and commercial purposes. Moreover, it creates vibrant, distinctive visuals that can be adjusted in a variety of ways and it requires little setup time and downtime.

The indoor segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to demand for housing infrastructure, which is increasing in proportion to population that is accelerating need for new residential construction projects. Finishing options for concrete include polishing, coloring, staining, and putting decorative coatings, which makes it possible to complete a concrete basement floor or to expose concrete floor slabs that had been carpeted or tiled over. In the kitchen, cellar, garage, or warehouse, individuals require a floor that can endure a range of stresses. Concrete coatings are highly resilient and do not chip or break-like other floor tiles and is the most cost-effective option for any commercial establishment. A beautiful, well-constructed concrete floor can last between 50 and 100 years. If the flooring is maintained by a concrete coating, it can last full life of the house.

BASF SE, DSM, DAW SE, PPG Industries, Inc., NIPSEA Group, RPM International Inc., BEHR Process Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar, and Sika Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global concrete floor coatings market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

