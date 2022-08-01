Energy As A Service Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Energy As A Service Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Energy As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the energy as a service market size is expected to grow to $89.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. According to the energy as a service market analysis, the increase in renewable energy generation is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The energy as a service market consists of sales of energy as a service solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the management of energy usage to deliver the desired energy service. Energy-as-a-service (EaaS) is a business concept in which clients pay for energy services without having to spend any money upfront. EaaS models often take the form of a subscription for a service company's electrical devices or energy usage management to supply the desired energy service.

Global Energy As A Service Market Trends

Partnerships and agreements among companies are key trends shaping the energy as a service market outlook. The companies operating in the energy as a service market are undergoing partnerships and agreements to meet consumer demand. For instance, in August 2021, the Engie group signed an agreement with Google LLC, a US-based multinational technology company, to provide carbon-free electricity in Germany. The agreement will help Google meet its carbon-free energy goals for its data centers, cloud regions, and offices throughout the world by 2030. Engie will assemble and negotiate an energy portfolio to supply Google with renewable energy (solar and wind) to ensure that all of its German activities are approximately 80 percent carbon-free by 2022. Engie SA is a France-based utility company that operates in the fields of the energy transition; electricity generation; distribution; natural gas; nuclear power; renewable energy; and petroleum. Also, in August 2020, Schneider Electric partnered with Huck Capital to deliver energy-as-a-service, enabling commercial buildings to easily convert to renewable energy. The partnership provides a unique approach for building owners and operators that wish to migrate to renewable energy to reduce emissions, boost resiliency, and lower costs without investing in renewable energy assets or relying on specialists to operate the microgrid. Schneider Electric is a France-based company that provides energy and automation digital solutions.

Global Energy As A Service Market Segments

The global energy as a service market report is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By End-User: Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global energy as a service market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Energy As A Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides energy as a service global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the energy as a service market, energy as a service global market share, energy as a service global market segments and geographies, energy as a service market players, energy as a service global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The energy as a service global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schneider Electric SE, Engie SA, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A, Enel X, EDF Renewable Energy, Johnson Controls International, Bernhard Energy, Edison Energy, SmartWatt, Entegrity, Enertika, Ameresco, Centrica, Ameresco, Duke Energy Corporation, Solarus, Spark Community Investment Co, and Contemporary Energy Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

