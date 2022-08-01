BeMotion Inc and Accelerated Technologies Holdings Corp enter into a Value Added Reseller (VAR) agreement
BeMotion Inc and Accelerated Technologies Holdings Corp enter into a Value Added Reseller (VAR) agreement to deploy AI-driven weapons detection technologiesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeMotion Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based technology company that has developed the Law Enforcement Network (LEN) Platform and partnered with Accelerated Technologies Holdings Corp. (OTC Markets: ATHC) to deploy AI-driven weapons detection technologies securing schools, stadiums, mass transit hubs, airports, offices, and the SMB and SME sectors.
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (ATHC) is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that engages in the business of cloud-based disruptive technology. It also provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services. By partnering with ATHC, BeMotion Inc. now has a trusted partner in the US. ATHC has strong leadership and is innovating disruptive technologies in various sectors.
“We are thrilled to finalize this partnership. When you read ATHC’s mission statement and core principles, you will see how this is a perfect fit for both companies. Not only for our LEN division but across both of our platforms,” said Alex Lemberg, CEO of BeMotion Inc.
BeMotion Inc. LEN platform allows the public to notify local law enforcement & security agencies to submit violations in real-time. The in-hand app improves the safety of the public and enforcement agents in the ﬁeld. LEN A.I. Technology detects weapons as soon as they are visible on camera, flagging threats before shots are ﬁred. LEN62 concealed weapons Detection is a Very high-performance camera to provide safe distance, walk-through entrance security screening for multiple lanes of visitors.
LEN targets service areas such as Railway Stations, Subway Stations, Airports, Hospitals, Factories, shopping malls, Supermarkets, Hotels, Schools, Stadiums, Office Buildings, Pharmacies, and other public places with a large floating population.
About BeMotion Inc: www.bemotioninc.com
Established in 2017, it Developed and launched the award-winning mobile digital marketing and payments (MCN Platform), the intelligent vending machines www.dcnvending.com (DCN), and the Law Enforcement Network Platform www.lenplatform.com (LEN) BeMotion Inc. is a privately-owned company with offices in Toronto, Dubai, and Amman.
About LEN Platform: www.lenplatform.com
A subsidiary of BeMotion, the LEN platform will allow the public to notify local law enforcement & security agencies to submit violations in real-time. The in-hand app improves the safety of the public and the enforcement agents in the field. LEN A.I. Technology detects weapons as soon as they are visible on camera, flagging threats before shots are ﬁred.LEN62 concealed weapons Detection is a Very high-performance camera to provide safe distance, walk-through entrance security screening for multiple lanes of visitors.
About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. at www.athc.com.
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC Market: ATHC) is a publicly-traded FinTech holding company. Via ATHC brands and affiliates, it provides business services for SMBs and SMEs and is a full-service NextGen end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technology products in artificial intelligence sectors, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, cryptocurrency payment solutions, social engagement, public safety and health and wellness solutions, alternative business financing, and Ai-driven marketing platforms. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors, from small local businesses to national conglomerates. Forward-Looking Statements Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans, or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Anticipated launch dates may vary due to technical issues, timing, and other variables that may affect actual launch dates.
Maria Dell
BeMotion Inc
info@bemotioninc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other