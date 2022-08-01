Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Monoethylene Glycol Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Monoethylene Glycol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the monoethylene glycol market size is expected to grow from $27.78 billion in 2021 to $30.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The global mono ethylene glycol market size is expected to grow to $38.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The rise in the packaging industry is significantly contributing to the monoethylene glycol global market growth going forward.

The mono ethylene glycol market consists of the sale of mono ethylene glycol services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the manufacturing of polyester and as a corrosion inhibitor in antifreeze and coolants. Monoethylene glycol is an odorless and colorless chemical substance that is produced from ethylene in the process of manufacturing ethylene oxide.

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the mono ethylene glycol market. Major companies operating in the mono ethylene glycol sector are looking for partnerships to reinforce their position in the market.

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Segments

The global monoethylene glycol market is segmented:

By Production Process: Gas-Based, Naphtha-Based, Coal-Based, Methane-to-Olefins (MTO), Bio-Based

By Application: Polyester Fiber, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Film, Antifreeze, Others

By End Users: Textiles and Leather, Packaging, Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Chemical, Others

By Geography: The global monoethylene glycol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Monoethylene Glycol Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides monoethylene glycol market overviews, monoethylene glycol global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the monoethylene glycol market, monoethylene glycol global market share, monoethylene glycol market segments and geographies, monoethylene glycol global market players, monoethylene glycol global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Monoethylene Glycol Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Royal Dutch Shell plc, MEGlobal B.V., Reliance Industries Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, India Glycols, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Sinopec, and SIBUR International GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

