Strategies For Global Carbon Black Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Carbon Black Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the carbon black market size is expected to grow from $14.94 billion in 2021 to $16.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global carbon black market size is expected to grow to $20.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The growing automotive industry is expected to propel the carbon black market growth going forward.

The carbon black market consists of the sale of carbon black by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used as a protective coating for plastics and resistors for electronic circuits. It refers to a fine black powder composed of elemental carbon which is produced by pyrolysis of low-value oil residues and partial burning at high temperatures under controlled process conditions. Carbon black is used to strengthen rubber in tires and acts as a pigment, ultraviolet stabilizer, and conductive or insulating agent in rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications.

Global Carbon Black Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the carbon black market. The companies operating in the black carbon market are collaborating on the production of black carbon for their industrial uses.

Global Carbon Black Market Segments

The global carbon black market is segmented:

By Type: Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Others

By Grade: Standard Grade, Specialty Grade

By Application: Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks and Coating, Plastic, Others

By Geography: The global carbon black market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Carbon Black Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides carbon black market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global carbon black market, carbon black market share, carbon black market segments and geographies, carbon black market trends, carbon black market players, carbon black market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The carbon black market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Carbon Black Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Birla Carbon Public Company Limited, Cabot Corporation, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Omsk Carbon Group, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Nouryon, DCL Corporation, Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd., OCI Company Ltd., China Synthetic Rubber Corp., Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, and Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

