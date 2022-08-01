Morocco Records 219 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, August 1 - Morocco recorded 219 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 610 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,875,759 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,366,061, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,674,289 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 25,832 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,260,978, while recoveries increased to 1,240,118, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.3%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (52), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (40), the Oriental (32), Casablanca-Settat (25), Souss-Massa (23), Marrakech-Safi (21), Fez-Meknes (17), Draa-Tafilalet (05), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (02), Guelmim-Oued Noun (01) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,237, with three deaths reported in the past 24 hours in the region of Draa-Tafilalet (2) and Marrakech-Safi (1).

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,623, while four severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 100.

MAP 31 July 2022