Strategies For Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size is expected to grow to $2.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. According to the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market data, the increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases such as rabies is expected to propel the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6574&type=smp

The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market consists of sales of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the identification of infectious diseases in animals. Veterinary infectious disease diagnostics refer to a set of infectious diseases and the factors that impact the health of livestock, domestic animals, and wildlife. Veterinary diagnostics has become essential to ensure the overall well-being of animals. These are used to diagnose infections in all types of animals.

Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Trends

According to the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market overview, technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market are introducing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in 2020, LexaGene, a US-based company operating in veterinary infectious disease diagnostics, released MiQLab, a gold standard diagnostic equipment that uses a unique RT-qPCR-based technology to evaluate each sample's contents for up to 27 distinct pathogens in under an hour. MiQLab is unique in that it is open-source, allowing users to customize existing tests and build new ones with ease. If a new test is necessary due to a mutation, the open-access functionality allows new tests to be developed quickly on LexaGene's MiQLab system.

Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Segments

By Infection Type: Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infections, Others

By Animal Type: Companion Animal, Food-Producing animals

By Technology: Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostic, Others

By End User: Reference Laboratories, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Point of Care, Research Institutes and Universities, Others

By Geography: The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market report here

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary infectious disease diagnostics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market, veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market share, veterinary infectious disease diagnostics global market segments and geographies, veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market players, veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., IDvet, NEOGEN Corporation, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Creative Diagnostics, Heska Corporation, Chembio Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd, NTBIO Diagnostics Inc., Bio-X Diagnostics, and Agrolabo Spa.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Radiography (X-Ray System, Ultrasound Imaging System, Computed Tomography Imaging System, Video Endoscopy Imaging System, Magnetic Resonance Imaging System, Other Types), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Academic and Research Organizations, Other End Users), By Application (Orthopedics And Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications), By Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, Other Animal Types), By Modality (Portable, Stationery) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-imaging-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animal Vaccines), By Vaccine Type (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Disease Type (Anaplasmosis, Canine Parvovirus, Foot And Mouth Disease, Newcastle Disease, Distemper Disease, Influenza, Porcine Reproductive And Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-vaccines-global-market-report

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Hamatology, Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Testing), By End Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Universities/Research Centres, Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing), By Animal (Livestock Cattle, Domestic Pets) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/