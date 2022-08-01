Sulfate Free Shampoo Market is Going to Boom with L'Oréal, Avlon, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for natural, organic, and chemical-free hair cleansers is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Sulfate Free Shampoo Market Size – USD 4.16 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for vegan and cruelty solid bars from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sulfate-free shampoo market size was USD 4.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased marketing efforts by manufacturers to promote benefits of sulfate-free shampoo products and availability of a wide range of customized shampoos that are available in all variants, suits all hair types, and address numerous hair problems.

The Global Sulfate Free Shampoo Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The North America Sulfate Free Shampoo market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to presence of key market players, such as Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sephora USA, Inc., and others, in the region. Rising customers’ preference for organic and sulfate-free hair cleansers for a healthy scalp and growing popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle trends are further contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region.

Some major companies in the global market report include L'Oréal, Avlon, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Sephora USA, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Coty Inc., Natural Supply Co., California Baby, Natural Supply Co., and Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Sulfate Free Shampoo Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Sulfate Free Shampoo Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Sulfate Free Shampoo Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Sulfate Free Shampoo Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The e-commerce platforms segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate due to increasing internet penetration, sales and discounts offered, and door delivery facility, among others. In addition, during COVID-19 pandemic, retail stores were closed and consumers shifted towards online shopping platforms. This has increased importance of e-commerce platforms and is expected to drive revenue growth in this segment.

The liquid segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Sulfate-free liquid shampoos are water-based, widely available in all outlets, and are more convenient to use. They easily clean sebum, dust, dandruff, and others from hair due to their formulation. Presently, manufacturers are developing sulfate and paraben-free shampoos owing to shifting of consumers’ preference toward chemical-free substitutes.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐞-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Medicinal

Non-Medicinal

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Solid

Liquid

Others

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Supermarkets

E-commerce Platforms

Salons

Others

𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Bottles

Tubes

Sachet

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Commercial

Homecare

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Color Protection

Clarifying Agent

Moisturizing Agent

Smoothing & Straightening

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the Sulfate Free Shampoo Market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Sulfate Free Shampoo Market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

