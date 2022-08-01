Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the paperboard packaging market size is expected to reach $239.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The rising consumption of packaged food is expected to propel the paperboard packaging industry growth going forward.

The paperboard packaging market consists of sales of paperboard packaging solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for packaging food and beverage products, including milk, juices, and cereal products. Paperboards are the most common materials used to make containers like folding cartons and paper cups, with coated boards accounting for the majority of them. Paper packaging is commonly utilized by manufacturers because it offers users convenient storage and functional packaging that is appealing and easy to handle. It is more extensively used and accepted than plastic containers for a variety of reasons, as it benefits both the end-user and the environment.

Global Paperboard Packaging Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as one of the key paperboard packaging market trends. The packaging industry is increasingly focusing on integrating smarter technologies into packaging for better safety in different terrains and conditions. For instance, in February 2021, J & J Green Paper, a US-based company that develops novel paper products, introduced JANUS, a green paper technology that treats paper and packaging with environmentally friendly components to minimize chemical by-products while maintaining moisture resistance. It is organic, recyclable, compostable, and repulpable and directly replaces polyethylene glycol (PEG).

Global Paperboard Packaging Market Segments

The global paperboard packaging market is segmented:

By Type: Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper

By Grade: Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK), White Lined Chipboard (WLC), Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper, Others

By Raw Material: Fresh source, Recycled waste paper

By End-User Industry: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Household Care, Electrical Products, Others

By Geography: The global paperboard packaging market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides paperboard packaging market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global paperboard packaging market, paperboard packaging market share, paperboard packaging market segments and geographies, paperboard packaging market players, paperboard packaging market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The International Paper Company, Mondi Plc, Nippon Paper Industries, ITC Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Oji Holdings Corporation, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, WestRock Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Cascades Inc., Metsa Board Oyj, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Amcor Ltd, and Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

