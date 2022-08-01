Heavy Construction Equipment Market Trends, Market Share, Growth Opportunities And Growth Prospect 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heavy construction equipment market size was valued at $176.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $273.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global Heavy Construction Equipment Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Heavy Construction Equipment Market are:

Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore Co Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Volvo Group and XCMG Group.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Heavy Construction Equipment Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Heavy Construction Equipment market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Segments:

• BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

o Earthmoving Equipment

o Material Handling Equipment

o Heavy Construction Vehicles

o Others

BY APPLICATION

• Excavation & Demolition

• Heavy Lifting

• Tunneling

• Material Handling

• Recycling & Waste Management

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size

2.2 Heavy Construction Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Heavy Construction Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Heavy Construction Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Heavy Construction Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Heavy Construction Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

