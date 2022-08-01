Precast Construction Market Emerging Trends to Reach $227.5 billion by 2030

Precast construction market rise urbanization and industrialization strikes uptake for growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global precast construction market size was valued at $139.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $227.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The global Precast Construction Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Precast Construction Market are:

ACS Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues Construction, Julius Berger Nigeria plc, Kiewit Corporation, Komasu Ltd., Laing O’ Rourke, Larsen & Turbo Limited, Red Sea Housing Services, and Taisei Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Precast Construction Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Precast Construction market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Global Precast Construction Market Segments:

• BY PRODUCT TYPE

o Columns & beams

o Walls

o Floors & Roofs

o Staircases

o Girders

o Paving Slabs

o Others

• BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE

o Modular

o Manufactured homes

