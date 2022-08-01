Squaretalk and IT Flow join together to speed technology through a mix of IT solutions and automated CRM integrations

Cyprus's businesses too can effortlessly automate their cloud communications

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, the leading cloud contact center provider, revealed a partnership with IT Flow, an IT service company situated in the city of Limassol, with a mission to empower organizations by providing them with agile VoIP solutions.

The direct link between It Flow's pool of certified engineers and IT staff and Squaretalk's adaptable and effective communication platform aims to eliminate the need for outdated phone systems with affordable and flexible VoIP services and enhance customer interactions for companies operating from Cyprus.

Squaretalk functions as a corporate communication platform by providing multiple cloud telephony solutions. Their tools give businesses all the resources they need to deliver individualized service to clients anywhere in the world, increasing the power of remote agents by enabling them to operate from any location.

“Through our partnership with IT Flow, Squaretalk's market share in Cyprus grows and allows us to integrate Cyprus-based organizations’ customer interactions into a unified communication experience. Together with IT Flow, we are able to increase customer satisfaction by delivering more effective, faster and easier service”, said Elie Rubin, CEO & Founder of Squaretalk.

"It’s no secret that implementing new technology is not always a straightforward process. Companies have been investing in software and other applications, but they may not be getting the results they need. Thanks to the new partnership and combined experience of our experts, we will make this lengthy process as smooth as possible for our clients and have a broader range of success stories across multiple industries," said Minos Pitsillides, CEO & Founder of IT Flow.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful cloud communications platform helping growing businesses boost customer engagement by providing flexible and effective solutions to decentralized teams.

Founded in 2010, Squaretalk is a multinational tech company operating in Israel and Bulgaria with worldwide coverage.

About IT Flow

IT Flow is a company that provides innovative technical solutions and its main focus is to integrate best practices in current technology trends. Being in the market for the past 10 years, IT Flow helps businesses evolve by ensuring the effectiveness of the company’s IT infrastructure.

Additional Resources

Learn how to become a part of Squaretalk’s growing network of partners: https://squaretalk.com/partners/

Contact our sales for a demo: sales@squaretalk.com