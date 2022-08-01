Comfort First Products Offers 4-Way Adjustable Filtered Diffuser For Common Indoor Air Conditioning Problems
EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort First Products, a renowned company in the HVAC industry, has recently offered an effective solution to indoor air conditioning problems in commercial spaces with its Comfort First Filtered Diffuser. As awareness on air quality in the work environment grows in the light of the recent Covid crisis, and employers reinforce their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of their teams, the product provides a simple yet effective way to increase comfort and safety in commercial indoor spaces.
The Comfort First Filtered Diffuser – Commercial Filtered Diffuser 4-Way Vent Diverter is a patented product of the company. It comes with multiple beneficial features that help to solve indoor air conditioning problems. The four-way adjustable louvers direct airflow coming from HVAC vents in multiple directions. This helps to eliminate drafts that create hot or cold pockets of air that can be very uncomfortable for employees stationed in those areas. The louvers on each side can be individually adjusted upward or downward depending on where the airflow is wanted.
The filtered diffuser comes with high-quality MERV 12 and MERV 14 filter options. The MERV 14 filter is ideal for use in hospitals, laboratories, and other places where static pressure is not an issue. The MERV 12 on the other hand, is perfect for offices and other commercial buildings, and has the ability to filter and trap any pollutants or particles as small as .03 microns in size giving the air deflector for office ceiling vent an efficiency level of 40.6% at 150 fpm. Germs and viruses such as Covid 19 get trapped by the filter contributing significantly to the circulation of air that is clean and safe for employees.
One of the best features of the air conditioning vent deflector ceiling is its versatility and easy compatibility. It works with any 24” x 24” drop ceiling with a T-bar grid system or fineline system for easy installation. It can also easily be mounted on hard ceilings using its surface mount back pan.
Speaking about their commitment, the company’s founder said, “We specialize in indoor air quality products that increase comfort and improve airflow while maintaining a proper system balance. We work hard to provide quality solutions and products to create a more comfortable, healthy, clean, and productive working environment.”
About Comfort First Products: International Diversified Marketing, Inc. DBA Comfort First Products is a company that specializes in manufacturing high quality indoor air conditioning products.
