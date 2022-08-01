Visit by Congressional delegation led by Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, 1 to 2 August 2022

A United States Congressional delegation led by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi made a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob, and met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Istana on 1 August 2022. The delegation comprises Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks (D-New York), Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee Mark Takano (D-California), Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D-Washington), Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois), and Congressman Andy Kim (D-New Jersey). The delegation is visiting Singapore from 1 to 2 August 2022.

President Halimah and the Congressional delegation affirmed the excellent and longstanding partnership between Singapore and the US. They discussed the close educational and people-to-people ties between the two countries and welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in new and forward-looking areas such as climate change. They also exchanged views on ways to foster greater social cohesion in Singapore and the US.

During their meeting, PM Lee and the Congressional delegation affirmed the deep and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the US, underpinned by robust cooperation across the defence, security and economic spheres. PM welcomed the commitment expressed by the Congressional delegation for strong US engagement of the region, and both sides discussed ways to deepen the US’ economic engagement of the region through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. PM Lee and the Congressional delegation also exchanged views on key international and regional developments, including the war in Ukraine, cross-strait relations, and climate change. PM Lee highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security.

The congressional delegation also had meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

