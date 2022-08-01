New Partnership brings cutting-edge EdTech to Law Firms around the world
Intellek, the leading supplier of learning technology to the global legal community, joins forces with the leading marketplace for legal technology.EXETER, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellek and Reynen Court recently announced that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will bring the latest in innovative learning technology to the legal industry worldwide.
“The team and I are proud and excited to go live with this marketplace partnership, showcasing our cutting-edge product suite for law firms, in collaboration with such a well-recognized and established platform…
As one of the first developers of a cloud-based legal specific Learning Management System, we see Reynen Court as a great cultural fit for a partnership. No doubt this relationship will bring great benefits to our joint prospects and the global legal profession as a whole.” said Claire Revell, CEO of Intellek.
With both companies exhibiting at the upcoming ILTACON conference in Washington DC this year, they will have plenty to discuss. Alongside other exciting development announcements from Intellek at the event as well. You can visit Intellek to find out more at Booth #729.
Following their recent rebranding (formerly TutorPro) earlier this year and the more recent launch of their newly enhanced, user-friendly website, this new partnership highlights Intellek’s positioning as one of the best learning technology providers on the market, for law firms and legal departments.
About Intellek
A leading learning technology provider to the business community. With more than three decades of experience in the field, Intellek is a tried and tested solution for all your eLearning and blended learning needs.
With this secure, feature-rich, cloud-based learning software suite you can create courses, manage learner resources and deliver learning in the flow of work. Covering your entire organization’s learning and development needs, all from one customizable platform.
Read the full article at: https://intellek.io/2022/07/20/edtech-to-the-legal-industry/
Ricci M
Intellek
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other