Face Mask Market Analysis and Global Outlook 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Face Mask Market research report provides an extensive analysis on the industry- and economy-wide database that could potentially offer development strategies and profitability measures to the players in the market. The report includes the trends that are expected to impact the growth of the Face Mask Market during the forecast period. Evaluation and analysis of these trends are included in the report.

The global face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a significantly smaller size of USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, and register a decreasing growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2022 due to the drastic surge in demand for face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the onset of the second wave in 2021.

Before 2020, face masks were generally used in healthcare facilities during surgeries/operations and by industrial workers and people staying in highly polluted areas. Also, consumer awareness about benefits of face mask was low earlier, unlike during the pandemic. However, during the pandemic, face masks witnessed a spiraling increase in demand, which is expected to gradually trend downward as the situation comes under control in the latter part of the forecast period, leading to a decreasing growth rate of the face mask market in late 2021.

Steady revenue growth of the face mask market can be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals. Surgeons and nursing staff are mandated to wear face masks during surgery to prevent transmission of germs from nose or mouth of medical personnel into patients’ wound or incision and also to protect from splashes or sprays from a patients’ body. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases among an increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of road accidents and sports injuries are driving need for increasing number of surgical procedures. Also, escalating demand for cosmetic surgery procedures is driving demand for face masks. As per statistics released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 18 million individuals opted for minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in the US in 2018.

Our Complimentary Sample Copy In PDF Format for Face Mask market Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology.

Get a Free PDF Copy of the Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/688



Some prominent companies included in the report are:

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., The 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Makrite, Owens & Minor Inc., and Uvex Group.

Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2020, KARAM, which is a leading producer of protective equipment in India, introduced its range of disposable masks to provide protection against microbes, dust, smoke, and others, particularly for industrial workers.

N-95 respirators provide greater protection against infectious respiratory diseases such as the novel coronavirus as these respirators filter out about 95.0% of air-borne particles from the air. N-95 respirators are medical-grade face masks and are sized to offer a close-fitting barrier between the face and the external air, thereby providing protection to healthcare providers from airborne respiratory droplets from an infected person.

Face masks are generally composed of layers of nonwoven polypropylene. Melt blown polypropylene finds use as the middle layer of various certified medical face masks and in the production of respirators, including, N-99 and N95, due to its highly efficient filtering capability. Propylene fibers block airborne particles while enabling easy flow of air. The key benefit offered by use of nonwoven propylene is a significant price reduction as compared to woven or knitted spun yarns owing to the technique used to produce the material.

Face mask market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to presence of large population resulting in a larger consumer base and increasing prevalence of infectious respiratory diseases. In addition, rising disposable income and growing demand for disposable face masks in developing countries such as India and China are causative of steady market revenue growth in the region.

The report mainly studies the Face Mask market size, recent trends and development status, investment opportunities, market dynamics(e.g. driving factors, limiting factors) and industry news(e.g. mergers, acquisitions and investments). Technological innovations and advancements will further optimize the performance of the product so that it is more widely used in downstream applications. In addition, Porter’s five force analyses (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry

Emergen Research has segmented the global face mask market on the basis of product type, material type, usability, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Masks

Respirators

N-series

P-series

R-series

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyester

Cotton

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Industries

Individuals

Further, the research report includes the growth rate of the global Face Mask market, tables, facts, figures, and statistics of the key segments.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/688

Thinking One Step Ahead

In today’s competitive world you need to think one step ahead to chase your competitors, our research offers reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies to present better insights to drive the business into right direction

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Let us know if you have any specific requirements. We offer report customization - https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/688

Highlights of the Face Mask Market Report:

This research report focuses on the Face Mask Market overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, and import/export details, supply chain analysis, and others.

The report includes different approaches and procedures used by established market players for efficient business decisions.

The report offers detailed information regarding the production value, strategies adopted by the key market players, their products/services offerings, and many more.

Key Coverage of report:

Market share valuations of the segments on a country and global level.

Market share analysis of the major market players.

Opportunities and growth prospects for the new market entrants.

Market forecast for all the segments, sub-segments of the market.

Market Trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, threats, investment opportunities, and approvals)

Strategic endorsements in the key business segments on the basis of market valuations.

Competitive landscape mapping of the key development patterns.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial details, and recent developments.

Latest supply chain trends and technological advancements.

Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Feel Free to Ask Our Industry Experts At @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/688

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Watch Our New Trending Reports Here

Artificial Grass Market https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-grass-market

Current Sensor Market https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/current-sensor-market

Structural Foam Market https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structural-foam-market

Vendor Risk Management Market https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vendor-risk-management-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.