Solar Panel Recycling Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends and Scope Forecast 2022-2027

Solar Panel Recycling Market

Solar panel recycling is the process of collecting, decommissioning and sorting solar panels to reduce waste generation.

Informed covered in the report:

Historical market data from 2016-2021

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market

Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players

Solar panel recycling is the process of collecting, decommissioning and sorting solar panels to reduce waste generation. It also prevents the release of hazardous substances from waste streams and lessens the greenhouse (GHG) gas emissions of photovoltaic (PV) modules. Recently, there has been rapid adoption of the solar panel recycling process as it purifies recovered materials to use in new panels or other components like glass foam.

Solar Panel Recycling Market Trends:

The increasing demand for renewable or sustainable energy sources due to the growing awareness among individuals about the benefits offered them represents the primary factor escalating the need for solar panel recycling. This method also lowers the overall cost of new panels and prevents human health risks. As a result, governing authorities of numerous countries are authorizing solar panel recycling processes and implementing various solar energy projects. Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, such as the degradation and early weathering of solar panels, several companies are determined toward technical advancements to enhance efficiency and service quality. Moreover, the growing usage of solar panels for power generation as an alternative to non-eco-friendly sources, and extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities to advance recycling technology are also expected to provide a positive outlook to the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Canadian Solar.

Echo Environmental LLC (Envela Corporation)

Envaris GmbH

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Group

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

SILCONTEL LTD

Silrec Corporation

SunPower Corporation (Total SE)

Total Green Recycling

Trina Solar.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Process:

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

Others

Breakup by Type:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

Breakup by Material:

Metal

Glass

Aluminum

Silicon

Others

Breakup by Shelf Life:

Normal Loss

Early Loss

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

