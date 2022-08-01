Veterinary Vaccines Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing trend to use fewer antibiotics and growing use of vaccines to treat zoonotic disorders are boosting the veterinary vaccines market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary Vaccines Market Size – USD 7.73 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rise in the incidence of livestock disorders

The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market research report provides an extensive analysis on the industry- and economy-wide database that could potentially offer development strategies and profitability measures to the players in the market. The report includes the trends that are expected to impact the growth of the Veterinary Vaccines Market during the forecast period. Evaluation and analysis of these trends are included in the report.

The global veterinary vaccines market is anticipated to reach value of USD 12.75 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The veterinary/animal vaccines market is likely to expand rapidly, due to the growing use of vaccines to treat zoonotic disorders and increasing inclination to use fewer antibiotics. Moreover, the rising rate of incidence of livestock disorders is anticipated to propel the veterinary vaccines market further during the forecast period.

However, during the forecast period, the global veterinary vaccines market is likely to be hampered by lack of appropriate standards and quality controls in veterinary vaccine production.

Some prominent companies included in the report are:

Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Virbac SA, Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Aptimmune Biologics Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Laboratorios HIPRA, S.A.

The report mainly studies the Veterinary Vaccines market size, recent trends and development status, investment opportunities, market dynamics(e.g. driving factors, limiting factors) and industry news(e.g. mergers, acquisitions and investments). Technological innovations and advancements will further optimize the performance of the product so that it is more widely used in downstream applications. In addition, Porter’s five force analyses (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors)provide important information to understand the Veterinary Vaccines market.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Automazioni VX, Inc. entered into a cooperative agreement with Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck KGaA. The collaboration was aimed to launch Innoject Pro, a uniquely developed technology for subcutaneous injection vaccination of chicken. The technology can be utilized in conjunction with the Innovax vaccine by Merck Animal Health, which is used to safeguard poultry from bacterial infections.

The poultry segment is expected to lead the global veterinary vaccines market throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%. The increased need for risk-free pet food, associated with a growing focus on developing new animal protection approaches, is estimated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The injection segment is projected to retain the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributable to increasing use of injection vaccines for protection of animal health. Injection vaccines play a crucial role in preventing and controlling the dissemination of disease outbreaks in both farm animals and livestock.

Throughout the forecast period, the inactivated segment is expected to dominate the market for veterinary vaccines. Inactivated vaccines are free from bacteria and suitable for rehabilitation, except in case of immunocompetent patients. These vaccines are usually compressed, which makes their shipping and preserving simple.

Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary vaccines market based on type, administration path, technology, infection, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Cattle

Cat

Dog

Administration Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oral

Injection

Spray/Immersion

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Toxoid

Infection Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Fungal

Bacterial

Parasitic

Viral

Further, the research report includes the growth rate of the global Veterinary Vaccines market, tables, facts, figures, and statistics of the key segments.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

