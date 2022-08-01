Europe Salmon Market Scope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

Europe Salmon Market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Found across the Pacific and Northern Atlantic oceans. The characteristic of a salmon is distinctive and depends upon the species. The fish is packed with rich nutritional content, which includes high amounts of iodine, calcium, omega-3 fats, zinc, vitamin D, protein, and vitamin B3. Salmon also helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving brain and bone health, proper weight management, relieving eye fatigue, and lowering cholesterol levels.

Europe Salmon Market Trends:

The increasing health consciousness among the consumers has significantly surged the consumption of salmon and other salmon-based products, which is one of the key factors driving the market growth across the European region. The key market players are capitalizing on the growing demand for salmon by introducing value-added packaging and fresh salmon products. Apart from this, the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of salmon and the establishment of new salmon farms are factors creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Farmed

Wild Captured

Breakup by Species:

Atlantic

Pink

Chum/Dog

Coho

Sockeye

Others

Breakup by End Product Type:

Frozen

Fresh

Canned

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Foodservice

Retail

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

