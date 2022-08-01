Air Freshener Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth and Forecast by 2022-2027

Air Freshener Market

Air fresheners are aerosol and liquid deodorizers used for masking and eliminating unpleasant odors.

The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the air freshener industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on air freshener market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Air fresheners are aerosol and liquid deodorizers used for masking and eliminating unpleasant odors. They are manufactured using glycol ethers, mineral oils and butoxyethanol. Air fresheners are also available in electric, candle and gel-based variants that consist of various disinfectants, adsorbents, surfactants, oxidizers, propellants and solvents. They are convenient to use and provide natural scent and freshness to the space. They also aid in neutralizing airborne pathogens, elevating the mood and facilitating relaxation. They are widely used in vestibules, automobiles, restrooms, hotel lobbies, foyers, residential and commercial complexes, hallways and medical facilities.

Air Freshener Market Trends:

The global air freshener market is primarily being driven by the rising concerns over indoor air quality among the masses. Consumers are widely adopting air fresheners at homes, offices and schools due to their ability to improve the ambience and provide a pleasant experience to the users. Moreover, the utilization of innovative dispersion technology and the development of product variants in a wide variety of fragrances, such as lemon, basil, lavender, sandalwood and orange rose, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread product utilization in automobiles, along with shifting consumer preference toward luxurious lifestyle products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

California Scents (Energizer Holdings Inc)

Church & Dwight Inc.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (The Godrej Group)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Newell Brands

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Sprays/Aerosols

Electric Air Fresheners

Gels Air Fresheners

Candles Air Fresheners

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Corporate

Cars

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

