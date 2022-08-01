Power Tools Market To worth $49.24 Billion By 2030 | End User Construction, Automotive, Aerospace

power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools

August 1, 2022

power tools market is expected to generate revenue worth $24.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $49.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In 2020, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 35.0% share, followed by Europe. The key factors that drive the growth of the global electric power tools market include increased adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry, integration of brushless motors in electrically powered tools, and growth in popularity of cordless power tools. However, high initial costs of the electric power tools as compared to pneumatic power tools is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent.

Considering the product type segment, the cordless electric tools segment has the largest share in terms of the revenue in 2020, mainly because of the easy adoption and convenience of use. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. By end-user industry, in 2020, the construction segment dominated the market particularly due to increase in the consumer preference for cordless electric power tools in construction activities.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

o Corded Tools

o Cordless Tools

BY END USER INDUSTRY

o Construction

o Automotive

o Aerospace

The frontrunners in the global Power Tools market are thoroughly surveyed to apprehend their position and competitive fortes in the industry coupled with various data points such as key officials of the company, overview of the organization, financial status of the venture, ad prime growth strategies adopted by the company to withstand their position in the global Power Tools market.

Analysis of the Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic had significantly obstructed the overall economy across the world. The report offers an explicit analysis on the macro and micro economic impact due to the health crisis. Moreover, the direct impact of the rapid spread on the Power Tools market in the shape of qualitative analysis is also emphasized in the study. Moreover, the report recapitulates the facts about the market share and extent due to the impact of Covid-19. Moreover, the study offers an analysis on the major market strategies adopted by key players throughout the global epidemic. Furthermore, the report highlights the post Covid-19 scenario and how the market players have fathomed out new stratagems to combat the obstacles and cope with the new setup.

