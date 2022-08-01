GCC Adult Diaper Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

GCC Adult Diaper Market

An adult diaper is a disposable undergarment worn by individuals suffering from chronic health conditions. It is commonly available in flat, pad and pant-based variants and is manufactured using super-absorbent chemicals, breathable fabrics and polythene films. Adult diapers are widely used by individuals suffering from medical conditions, such as mobility impairment, dementia, diarrhea and incontinence. They aid in absorbing large volumes of fluids, preventing cloth stains caused by bladder leaks and eliminating odor. In comparison to baby diapers, adult diapers are comfortable to wear and are available in various sizes. As a result, these diapers are also widely used in the medical field due to their higher absorbing capacity.

GCC Adult Diaper Market Trends:

The GCC adult diaper market is primarily being driven by the increasing geriatric population who are prone to chronic health conditions. Consumers are increasingly adopting disposable underwear and liners to prevent leaks and minimize the risk of infections. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of hypoallergenic materials and micro disposable hook fasteners to prevent rashes, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including rising concerns regarding personal hygiene among the masses, along with the widespread adoption of biodegradable and sustainable diapers by the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market across the region.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

