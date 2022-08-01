With Recession Looming, Amalgam Insights Shows Organizations Pushed to Cut IT Costs How to ‘Control Your Cloud’
Amalgam Showcases the 10 Vendors Providing the Greatest Differentiation in Supporting IaaS and PaaS Optimization in 2022
Finance executives have grown more aware about looking into, and trying to track, cloud computing expenses in the face of a looming stagflationary recession”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud computing spend categories have collectively increased 48% per year since the start of COVID-19. That makes the related costs both an outlier in IT and a key target for potential expense reduction, especially as a recession — caused by the pandemic — hovers on the horizon.
— Kelly Teal, Senior Research Analyst, Amalgam Insights
That’s according to Amalgam Insights, which on August 1st, 2022 published its latest Vendor SmartList, “Control Your Cloud: Selecting Cloud Cost Management in the Face of Recession.”
This research report identifies 10 Distinguished Vendors that identify, track, and optimize Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service spend selected from a pool of 29 contenders based on their differentiation in the market. Publication of this report comes at a critical time for enterprises in the face of inflation rates that tease at double-digits, as well as supply chain constraints and recessionary pressures, companies face immediate demands to optimize all operational costs.
Organizations trying to manage cloud services via spreadsheets or in-house processes are subject to the IT Rule of 30, an Amalgam Insights maxim that states that any unmanaged or poorly managed IT subscription category averages 30% in waste. However, reducing cloud costs requires balancing cost and performance. Overconsumption is cost-prohibitive — and can even undermine environmental and sustainability initiatives. Meanwhile, overaggressive cuts create inefficiency and frustration and can impede digital efforts affecting groups from sales to fulfillment.
Amalgam Insights’ new report tackles these issues head-on. With “Control Your Cloud,” business leaders in IT, finance, and software development will learn the six core traits that cloud cost management vendors tend to share. The report then highlights 15 potential differentiators organizations will want to understand. From there, Amalgam Insights delivers recommendations and modern strategies to help leaders manage and optimize their cloud computing resources in 2022 and beyond.
“Finance executives have grown more aware about looking into, and trying to track, cloud computing expenses in the face of a looming stagflationary recession,” says Kelly Teal, Senior Research Analyst. “Yet organizations can — and, frankly, must — take steps to overcome these circumstances. And with global recession fears mounting, the impetus to do so comes as more pressing than ever.”
2022’s Distinguished Vendors for Cloud Cost Management are: Apptio Cloudability, Cast AI, CloudBolt, IBM Turbonomic, Kion, SADA, Spot by NetApp, Sync Computing, VMware (CloudHealth), and Yotascale. This Amalgam Insights SmartList features profiles of each of the 10 vendors including key differentiators, offering, competitive positioning, roadmap, and Amalgam Insights’ expert recommendations for engaging each vendor.
