China 3D Cardiac Mapping Market Registering a CAGR of 12.8% | Business Strategies, Opportunities, & Key Players Analysis

China 3D Cardiac Mapping Market

The market grow rapidly during the forecast period the benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products & rise in healthcare spending

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “China 3D Cardiac Mapping Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

3D cardiac mapping is a widely adopted technique for the detection, characterization and localization of arrhythmias. Cardiac mapping is a process in which information is collected and displayed from cardiac electrograms. It is used to diagnose heart rhythms especially in case of arrhythmias. The procedure is performed by injecting a catheter into the heart chamber to record an electrogram sequence, which is then correlated with the electrogram in the cardiac anatomy. Newer 3D cardiac mapping systems create a three-dimensional model of any chamber of the heart and can track the exact location of the catheter. This allows movement of the catheter without the use of x-rays. They are designed to broaden the resolution and obtain faster cardiac activation maps.

Due to COVID 19 pandemic other healthcare segments have to face negligence. In addition, Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. China is the center of this lethal disease. Furthermore, this disease predominantly affects the lungs, often leading to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, adverse effects on the heart have also been observed. Conversely it has been observed that there is prevalence of Novel coronavirus in patients suffering with conditions like arrhythmia around 16.7 percent of patients developed arrhythmia. For this condition mainly 3D cardiac mapping is used. All these factors are anticipated to impact the china 3D cardiac mapping market as well in the future.

The China 3D cardiac mapping market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products and the rise in healthcare spending. According to data published by the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases, the total number of CVD (cardiovascular disease) patients in China was 290 million in 2017.

Due to longer life expectancy and lifestyle changes, the prevalence of heart disease in the elderly is higher than in the adult population. Hence, rise in incidence of cardiac arrhythmia is expected to lead to high market growth and opportunities, which will attract numerous market players by developing more innovative products or product line extensions.

The growth of the China 3D cardiac mapping market is mainly driven by the rise in cardiac arrhythmias, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the growth of the aging population. However, the high cost of 3D cardiac mapping hinders the market growth. Conversely, growing preference for 3D cardiac mapping is expected to provide significant lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the China 3D cardiac mapping market.

The China 3D cardiac mapping market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. By application, it is divided into electroanatomical mapping, basket catheter mapping, and real-time positional management (cardiac pathways) EP system. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostics centers.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• Acutus Medical

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Medtronic Plc

