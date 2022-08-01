Europe Soundbar Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe soundbar market to reach US$ 1,624 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.76% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Soundbar Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market size reached US$ 990 Million in 2021. A soundbar, or media bar, stands for a device or audio system that can produce stereo effects. It comprises audio processing features for speaker equalization, stereo analog inputs and outputs, infrared remote control, wireless connectivity, etc. Soundbars offer high-quality and powerful surround sound in a confined space without multiple speakers or external wiring. They can also be connected to different devices, such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, televisions, music players, etc. As a result, soundbars are widely utilized across various industries, such as entertainment, residential, commercial, etc.
The escalating demand for entertainment and sports content with immersive audio quality at homes is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the Europe soundbar market. Moreover, the increasing number of tech-savvy consumers switching to devices with premium features is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Besides this, the growing integration of voice assistant technology, along with the rising availability of a wide range of products at affordable rates, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, various technological developments, including the elevating adoption of 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), etc., are also making devices easier-to-use and more reliable. Apart from this, the growing sales of consumer electronics will continue to further propel the soundbar market in Europe over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe soundbar market to reach US$ 1,624 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.76% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Wall-Mounted
Tabletop
Others
Breakup by Installation Method:
Active Soundbar
Passive Soundbar
Others
Breakup by Connectivity:
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Others
Breakup by Application:
Home Audio
Commercial
Others
Breakup by Country:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others
