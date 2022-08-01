United States 3D Printing Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2022-2027

United States 3D Printing Market Size

The United States 3D printing market is primarily being driven by the widespread adoption in the healthcare industry.

3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is the automated process of creating three-dimensional objects using digital models and laying down thin successive layers of printing materials. Photopolymers, metals and ceramics are some of the commonly used materials for 3D printing. They are widely used for designing models and molding patterns through material extrusion, binder jetting, sheet lamination, power fusion and directed energy deposition processes. 3D printing provides enhanced flexibility of design, speed, cost-effectiveness and printing quality. It also enables the manufacturing of customized products and finds extensive applications across various industries, such as healthcare, aerospace, automobile and consumer products.

United States 3D Printing Market Trends:

The United States 3D printing market is primarily being driven by the widespread adoption in the healthcare industry. 3D printing is widely being used to print organ models and produce customized braces, supports and tooth implants. Moreover, the increasing utilization of stereolithography technology in 3D printing is providing a thrust to the market growth. It aids in providing enhanced printing accuracy, ease of operations and improved cost and time effectiveness. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for prototypes in the automotive industry, along with the rising consumer demand for customized jewelry and clothing designs, are anticipated to drive the market growth across the country.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3D Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Envisiontec Inc.

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric Company

HP Inc.

Materialise USA LLC

Optomec Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Sciaky Inc. (Phillips Service Industries Inc.)

Stratasys Inc. (Stratasys Ltd.)

The Exone Company

Ultimaker North America.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Printer

Desktop Printer

Industrial Printer

Material

Polymers

Metal and Alloys

Ceramic

Others

Software

Services

3D Scanning

Designing

Prototype Development

Others

Breakup by Process:

Binder Jetting

Directed Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Sheet Lamination

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Fused Deposition Modelling

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

Breakup by Vertical:

Consumer Products

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Education and Research

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

