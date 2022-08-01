Hospital Acquired Urinary Tract Infection Market Research Report Insights by Latest Emerging Trends and Top Companies

Hospital acquired urinary tract infection market provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital acquired urinary tract infections market are caused by patients urethral catheters or invasive manipulation in the urogenital tract, which allows microbes to enter into the bladder and encourages proliferation by providing a sustainable environment. Hospital acquired UTIs are accountable for over 50% of infections. An array of tests can uncover type of infection and pathogen associated with the infection to efficiently treat the infected area.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Advanced Sterilization Products (Division Ethicon Us, LLC)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Steris Corporation

Getinge Group,

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

Cantel Medica

Biomerieux SA

Belimed AG

3M Company

Sterigenics International LLC.

The global hospital acquired urinary tract infection market is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology, disease, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into microbial testing instruments, reagents and consumables, infection prevention, and surveillance software. The microbial testing instruments are further divided into automated microbial identification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instruments, mass spectrometers, microarrays, polystainers, flow cytometers, and others. By application, the market is classified into disease testing, drug-resistance testing. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into phenotypic methods (phage-based assays, colorimetric methods, and nitrate reductase assay) and genotypic methods (DNA sequencing, solid-phase hybridization techniques, polymerase chain reaction techniques, microarrays). By diseases, the market is categorized into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers, nursing homes and maternity centers, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increase in prevalence of hospital acquired UTIs and technological advancement in testing devices drive the market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario and focused disease management boost the market growth. However, strict regulatory policies and introduction of new testing devices into the market restrict the growth. Surge in preference over substitute products such as anti-infection catheters impedes the market growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

