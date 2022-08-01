Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate market report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate market is a stable, water-soluble, non-poisonous, and non-irritating provitamin C. The chemical name of this substance is magnesium L-ascorbyl acid-2-phosphate. It acts as an excellent additive in modern functional whitening cosmetics and can accelerate the formation of collagen by utilizing free oxygen radical. The modification of sensitive hydroxyl group in ascorbate using phosphoric ester helps to make magnesium ascorbyl phosphate resistant to atmospheric oxygen.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Spec-Chem Industry Inc., Jigs Chemical, BOC Sciences, Seidler Chemical Co., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Nanjing Joint Friends Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Showa Denko K.K., M.C. Biotec Inc., and Seashell Technology, LLC are also provided in this report.

The rise in demand for better skin quality among the customers worldwide is the major factor that contributes toward the market growth. Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate has the potential to boost skin collagen synthesis and has minimal side-effects. Thus, it is increasingly being used in skin care products and cosmetics. Moreover, as magnesium ascorbyl phosphate helps protect the skin from ultraviolet rays, it is also used in suncare products. It is considered non-irritating skin whitening agent and has anti-oxidant properties. Hence, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate inhibits skin cells to produce melanin and lightens age spots. The increase in the geriatric population and the rise in demand for youthful skin among the consumers drive the market growth. However, as magnesium ascorbyl phosphate is a derivative of vitamin C, its acidic and exfoliating properties can cause some side-effects on sensitive skin, which can hamper the market growth.

The global magnesium ascorbyl phosphate market is segmented based on application and geography. Based on application, the market is classified into cosmetics, healthcare, food industry, and others. Cosmetics segment is further divided into suncare products, makeup products, skin lightening products, and anti-aging products. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

