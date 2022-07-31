PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 29, 2022 Gatchalian wants moratorium on rental payment and eviction in times of disasters Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to impose a moratorium on the payment of all fees, charges, and costs relating to the rental of residential units in times of disasters and other kinds of emergencies. Gatchalian also eyes a moratorium on eviction during the period of the State of Calamity or Emergency. During this time, the lessor, sublessor, or owner of a residential unit may not make, or cause to be made any eviction or similar legal proceeding to recover possession of the unit from the lessee or sublessee unless they perpetrate a criminal act. In filing Senate Bill No. 820 or the Rental Payment and Eviction Moratorium during Disasters and Emergencies Act, Gatchalian seeks to protect poor Filipino families by cushioning the impact of disasters and other emergencies, noting that they are more vulnerable when they have no place to stay. By providing a moratorium on rental payments, Gatchalian said, poor families would be able to cope with the economic effects of disasters and emergencies. "Malaking dagok ang dulot ng mga kalamidad at mga sakuna sa kabuhayan at negosyo ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya naman iminumungkahi natin ang moratorium sa pagbabayad ng renta at moratorium sa pagpapaalis sa mga nagrerenta sa panahon ng kalamidad upang mapagaan ang kanilang mga pasanin at matulungan silang makabangon," said Gatchalian. The moratorium on rental payments that Gatchalian proposes shall be imposed during the duration of a State of Calamity or Emergency at the national or local level as declared by the President or the appropriate local government unit. The moratorium shall be extended 30 days from the termination of the State of Calamity or Emergency. If a State of Calamity or Emergency exceeds 60 days, the payment of the deferred fees, charges, and costs shall be spread out for a six-month period of equal installments. Gatchalian's bill further provides that no penalties or interests shall be collected on these payments. The proposed moratorium covers residential units, whether in a lease or sublease arrangement and whether reduced in a written form or not. These rental and eviction moratoriums may be applied to commercial or office space rental of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as defined in the Magna Carta for MSMEs (Republic Act No. 9501, as amended). Rental and eviction moratoriums during a State of Calamity or Emergency may be applied to MSMEs at the discretion of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary, taking into consideration the closure of businesses, community quarantine orders, or other circumstances that may hamper their operations. Panukala ni Gatchalian: Moratorium sa renta, 'eviction' sa panahon ng kalamidad Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng isang panukalang batas na layong magpataw ng moratorium sa pagbabayad ng renta ng mga residential units sa panahon ng kalamidad at iba pang mga sakuna. Isinusulong din ni Gatchalian ang moratorium sa pagpapaalis o 'eviction' sa panahon ng State of Calamity o Emergency. Sa panahong ito, ang lessor, sublessor, o may-ari ng isang residential unit ay hindi maaaring magpaalis o kaya ay gumawa ng parehong hakbang na ligal upang mabawi ang unit mula sa lessee, sublessee, o mga nagrerenta, maliban na lamang kung ang mga ito ay gumawa ng krimen. Sa inihain niyang Senate Bill No. 820 o ang Rental Payment and Eviction Moratorium during Disasters and Emergencies Act, layon ni Gatchalian na protektahan ang mga nangangailangan na pamilyang Pilipino at maiwasan ang matinding paghihirap na dulot ng mga kalamidad at mga sakuna. Ani Gatchalian, mas lalong mahihirapan ang mga pamilyang ito kung wala silang lugar na matutuluyan. Sa pamamagitan ng moratorium sa mga bayad sa renta, makakaraos ang mga pamilyang nangangailangan sa kabila ng pinsala ng mga sakuna at kalamidad, paliwanag ni Gatchalian. "Malaking dagok ang dulot ng mga kalamidad at mga sakuna sa kabuhayan at negosyo ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya naman iminumungkahi natin ang moratorium sa pagbabayad ng renta at moratorium sa pagpapaalis sa mga nagrerenta sa panahon ng kalamidad upang mapagaan ang kanilang mga pasanin at matulungan silang makabangon," ani Gatchalian. Ang moratorium sa bayad ng rentang mungkahi ni Gatchalian ay ipapataw sa panahon ng State of Calamity o Emergency sa national o local level batay sa deklarasyon ng Pangulo o ng lokal na pamahalaan. Palalawigin ang naturang moratorium ng tatlumpung (30) araw matapos ang State of Calamity o Emergency. Kung ang State of Calamity o Emergency ay lumampas ng animnapung (60) araw, ang pagkumpleto sa naudlot na bayarin ay huhulugan sa loob ng anim na buwan. Panukala pa ni Gatchalian, walang penalty o interes na ipapataw sa pagkolekta ng mga bayaring ito. Saklaw ng panukalang moratorium ang mga residential units na nasa ilalim ng lease o sublease agreement, nakasaad man sa kasulatan o hindi. Ang rental eviction moratorium na ito ay maaari ring ipataw sa mga commercial o office space rental ng mga itinuturing na micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sa ilalim ng Magna Carta for MSMEs o ng inamyendahang Republic Act No. 9501. Ang mga rental at eviction moratorium sa ilalim ng State of Calamity o Emergency ay maaaring sumaklaw sa mga MSMEs ayon sa pagpapasya ng Kalihim ng Department of Trade and Industry.