PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 29, 2022 5TH VILLAR SIPAG YOUTH POVERTY REDUCTION CHALLENGE WINNERS NAMED The Villar SIPAG Awards - Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge is an annual search for empowered youth organizations trying to make a significant impact in society through their advocacies, and is now on its 5th year. It is a friendly competition among the Filipino youth whose social enterprises contribute in alleviating the poverty situation in their respective communities. This is the Villar SIPAG founders', spouses Manny and Cynthia Villar way of supporting youth empowerment in the hope to further encourage more young people to significantly contribute to nation building. The award is a recognition of the youth's efforts, passion and self-less dedication in creating positive change in society. For this year, seventy-five (75) participating groups were nominated and submitted their documents for screening. Twenty (20) went through rigorous final validation by a panel of judges using the following criteria: originality or uniqueness, adaptability, sustainability and community upliftment. Ultimately, ten (10) groups are named Most Outstanding Youth Social Enterprises and one (1) has been chosen for a special award. This year's winning groups champion the promotion and preservation of the Filipino arts and culture, entrepreneurship in agriculture, environment preservation, leadership development, together with social media and sports training. The awarding ceremony is set on August 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM, where the winners shall each receive One Hundred and Fifty thousand Pesos and a trophy at the Villar SIPAG Center, in Las Piñas City. The special awardee also gets a trophy and fifty thousand cash. The 2022 winners are- From the NCR: 1. GLORIA COMPOUND YOUTH ORGANIZATION, PILAR, LAS PIÑAS CITY 2. TONDO YOUTH PATAAS COMMUNITY CARE, INC. (TONDO, MANILA) 3. SIMEONA F. CHANYUNGCO LAHING KAYUMANGGI MANANAYAW NG MARIKINA INC., MARIKINA CITY From Luzon: 4. SAN CARLOS CITY FEDERATION OF 4-H CLUB (SAN CARLOS CITY, PANGASINAN 5. JCI DAGUPAN BANGUS, DAGUPAN CITY, PANGASINAN 6. MGA TALA AT TULA COMMUNITY, CANDABA, PAMPANGA 7. KATOTO PROJECT, PAETE, LAGUNA From Visayas: 8. YOUTH PROYEKTO PHILIPPINES INC., ILOILO CITY From Mindanao: 9. MUSHROOM CITY, MALAYBALAY CITY, BUKIDNON 10. BUTWA'AN ARTS CENTRE/BUTWA'AN DANCE ENSEMBLE, BUTUAN CITY, AGUSAN DEL NORTE A special award is given to CANTOR'S LEAGUE from E. Aldana, Las Piñas City in recognition of their youthful passion and dedication to music. Due to the observance of health and safety protocols, only five representatives per awardee are requested to attend the event.