July 29, 2022

Poe on need for more PUVs on the road:

It is crucial that we promptly augment the current fleet of available public transport to adequately serve our commuters.

The daily scenes of long lines in terminals, seemingly perpetual wait and jockeying for a ride speak of the palpable lack of accessible transportation.

With limited public utility vehicles (PUVs) in selected routes and inner-city roads without means of transportation, many have been forced to go on a hop-on hop-off style and shell out more for fares.

What could be more crystal clear than the need to immediately put more PUVs on their routes to address the crushing hardship of both our mass riding public and drivers.

We must not leave the fate of our commuters up in the air.

With the approaching opening of classes, public transport sufficiency cannot at all be compromised.

