Submit Release
News Search

There were 207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,455 in the last 365 days.

Poe on PTSB veto:

PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release
July 30, 2022

Poe on PTSB veto:

The need for an independent agency to investigate transport accidents is a global standard which should have been in place.

A close review into the provisions of the proposed Philippine Transportation Safety Board would reveal that all functions and mandates are not at all duplicated.

An important outcome of the body will be safety recommendations to avert the next accident.

The veto is unfortunate given that from 2016 to 2020 alone, a total of 483 accidents have been recorded in the maritime sector, while the road sector reported a 12,487 yearly average deaths due to road crashes.

Safety should be no accident.

While we recognize the challenging fiscal position of the government, the mounting toll of road accidents must no longer be overlooked.

Having a Philippine Transportation Safety Board will contribute to strengthening our transportation structure to improve mobility, put people back to work and spur the economy.

The small hitch in its passage will not discourage us from pursuing a law that will make our riding public the true winners.

You just read:

Poe on PTSB veto:

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.