Gatchalian proposes solutions to power crisis in Occidental Mindoro

Senator Win Gatchalian proposed solutions to the daily intermittent power outage in Occidental Mindoro as the power crisis is affecting hospital operations considering a dengue outbreak and rising COVID-19 cases.

"Ngayon higit na kailangan ng ating mga kababayan ang sapat na kuryente sa lugar. Malaking dagok sa kalusugan ng mga residente ang palagiang walang kuryente dahil apektado pati ang operasyon ng mga ospital," Gatchalian said in taking note of the declaration of State of Power Crisis in the entire province.

"Tumataas ang kaso ng COVID-19. Kapag hindi nailagay sa refrigerated storage ang mga bakuna, masisira lang at hindi matutugunan ang gamit nito," he added in dismay.

The lawmaker put forward the idea for the Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (OMECO) to enter into an Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA), which is exempt from a Competitive Selection Process (CSP).

The electric cooperative has long been implementing rotational power interruptions in the whole province or a maximum of 12 to 14 hours due to shortage of power supply.

Gatchalian also called on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to immediately approve the remaining 20 megawatts (MW) power supply between OMCPC and OMECO. The application for the approval of the said power supply with the ERC is still in process.

Another solution, Gatchalian said, is for the National Power Corporation (NPC) to temporarily dispatch generator sets to provide additional power supply in the area.

In the long term, the government should study the possible interconnection of Occidental Mindoro considering its growing energy demand, Gatchalian said.

Based on the actual supply-demand situation, there is a power shortage of 16.58 MW in Occidental Mindoro this year and is projected to increase to 21.35 MW by 2026.

The lawmaker has earlier called for a Senate inquiry into Occidental Mindoro's power situation - a problem plaguing the province for several years now.

Gatchalian naglatag ng mga solusyon sa power crisis sa Occidental Mindoro

Naglatag si Senador Win Gatchalian ng mga posibleng solusyon sa araw-araw na nararanasang brownout sa Occidental Mindoro lalo na ngayong kasagsagan ng dengue outbreak at patuloy na umaakyat ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa lugar.

"Ngayon higit na kailangan ng ating mga kababayan ang sapat na kuryente sa lugar. Malaking dagok sa kalusugan ng mga residente ang palagiang walang kuryente dahil apektado pati ang operasyon ng mga ospital," sabi ni Gatchalian, kaugnay ng deklarasyon ng State of Power Crisis sa buong probinsya.

"Tumataas ang kaso ng COVID-19. Kapag hindi nailagay sa refrigerated storage ang mga bakuna, masisira lang at hindi matutugunan ang gamit nito," dagdag pa niya.

Isa sa mga solusyong nakikita ng mambabatas ay ang pagdispatsa ng National Power Corporation o NPC ng mas maraming generator sets sa lugar upang madagdagan ang suplay ng kuryente.

Inaabot ng 12 hanggang 14 na oras ang rotational power interruption sa buong probinsya dahil sa kakulangan ng suplay.

Nanawagan din si Gatchalian sa Energy Regulatory Commission o ERC na aprubahan na ang 20 megawatts (MW) na inaasahang dagdag na isusuplay ng Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corporation (OMCPC) sa Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (OMECO). Hanggang ngayon kasi ay nakabinbin pa rin sa ERC ang naturang kasunduan ng OMECO at OMCPC.

Ang isa pang panukala ni Gatchalian para masolusyunan ang malalang sitwasyon ng kuryente sa lugar ay ang pagpasok ng OMECO sa isang Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) na exempted na sa tinatawag na Competitive Selection Process (CSP), kaya mapapadali nito ng proseso ng pagbili ng karagdagang suplay ng kuryente.

Base sa pinakahuling "supply-demand situation," ang buong Occidental Mindoro ay may power shortage na 16.58 MW ngayong taon at tinatayang tataas pa sa 21.35 MW pagdating ng 2026.

Matatandaang nanawagan na noon si Gatchalian ng pagdinig sa Senado upang imbestigahan ang kalunos-lunos na sitwasyon ng elektrisidad sa Occidental Mindoro sa loob ng mahabang panahon.