PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2022 SENATOR NANCY BINAY'S STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF FORMER PRESIDENT FIDEL V. RAMOS The nation has lost one of its leading lights. The Filipino people lived in a time of hope during former President Fidel Valdez Ramos' tenure. FVR oversaw massive economic gains for the country that were translated to programs for the welfare of the people. He also successfully brokered peace with rebel groups, extending the hand of peace with programs that sought to address the roots of discontent. Sa pamumuno ni FVR, tinamasa ng sambayanan ang kapayapaan, katatagan, at pag-unlad. Sa panahong ito ng matinding kalungkutan, kaisa ako ng sambayanang Pilipino sa pagdadalamhati sa pagpanaw ng isang mahusay, epektibo, at dakilang pinunong nakilala ng bansa.