PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2022 Gatchalian's priority measures to support PBBM education priorities Senator Win Gatchalian cited his priority measures that will support the education priorities of the current administration. In his State of the Nation Address (SONA), the President said that he is giving a careful review of the K to 12 system. Gatchalian has filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 5, which seeks a Senate inquiry on the status of the implementation of the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 or the K to 12 Law (Republic Act No. 10533). The proposed review seeks to identify strategic solutions to improve the implementation of the law, especially amidst growing dissatisfaction over the K to 12 system. "Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, makikipagtulungan tayo sa administrasyon upang tiyaking maihahatid natin sa bawat kabataang Pilipino ang dekalidad na edukasyon," said Gatchalian. The President also said in his SONA that the Philippines should do better in international rankings when it comes to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, which has been the call of the lawmaker for years now. Results of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMMS) 2019 show that only 13% and 19% of Grade 4 students in the Philippines meet the minimum benchmark in Science and Math, respectively. Considering that teachers are one of the most important factors in education, Gatchalian is seeking the full and proper implementation of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which seeks to improve the quality of teacher training and education in the country. Gatchalian's Senate Bill No.476 or the Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act seeks to establish accessible math and science high schools across the Philippines, particularly in all provinces that do not have at least one public math and science high school. The President also emphasized children's need for internet connectivity, computers, and educational tools. To accelerate the digital transformation of the basic education sector, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 383 or the Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act. Gatchalian also filed Senate Bill No. 474 or the One Learner One Laptop Act, which will mandate the Department of Education (DepEd) to provide a laptop for every learner enrolled under the K to 12 program in public schools. President Marcos also asked Congress to reinstitute the Mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) as a mandatory component of senior high school, which Gatchalian proposed in Gatchalian's Senate Bill No. 387. Priority measures ni Gatchalian susuporta sa education priorities ni PBBM Binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kanyang priority measures sa sektor ng edukasyon na susuporta sa mga programa at polisiyang pang-edukasyon ng administrasyon. Sa nagdaang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ng Pangulo, binanggit niya na masusing pinag-aaralan ng administrasyon ang K to 12 system. Matatandaang inihain ni Gatchalian ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 5 na nagsusulong ng pagrepaso sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 o K to 12 Law (Republic Act No. 10533). Sakop ng nasabing pag-aaral ang paghain ng mga solusyong mag-iibayo sa pagpapatupad ng batas, lalo na't dumarami ang bilang ng mga Pilipinong hindi kuntento sa sistema ng K to 12. "Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, makikipagtulungan tayo sa administrasyon upang tiyaking maihahatid natin sa bawat kabataang Pilipino ang dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian. Ayon pa sa Pangulo, dapat umakyat ang ranggo ng Pilipinas sa mga international rankings pagdating sa Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), na matagal na ring ipinapanawagan ng senador. Batay sa naging resulta ng Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMMS) 2019, labing tatlong porsyento lamang ng mga mag-aaral sa Pilipinas na nasa Grade 4 ang nakaabot ng minimum benchmark sa Math, samantalang labing-siyam na porsyento lamang ang nakaabot ng minimum benchmark sa Science. Dahil sa mahalagang papel ng mga guro sa pagkatuto ng mga mag-aaral, hinimok ni Gatchalian ang administrasyon na tiyakin ang ganap at maayos na pagpapatupad ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713) na layong mag-aangat ng kalidad ng teacher training at education sa bansa. Inihain din ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 476 o ang Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act na magtatatag ng mga math at science high school sa bansa, lalo na sa mga probinsya kung saang wala pa nito. Binigyang diin ng Pangulo ang pangangailangan ng mga kabataan pagdating sa internet, mga computer, at mga gamit para sa pag-aaral. Upang paigtingin ang digital transformation ng basic education sector, matatandaang inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 383 o ang Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act. Inihain din niya ang Senate Bill No. 474 o ang One Learner, One Laptop Act na layong makapagbigay ng laptop sa bawat mag-aaral ng K to 12 sa mga pampublikong paaralan. Hinimok din ni Pangulong Marcos sa Kongreso ang muling pagkakaroon ng Mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) sa senior high school, bagay na ipinanukala ni Gatchalian sa kanyang Senate Bill No. 387.