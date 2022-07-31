Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,453 in the last 365 days.

Estrada: Official Statement on the passing of Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos

PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release
July 31, 2022

Official Statement on the passing of Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos

My family and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos.

President Ramos once steadfastly steered the country to greater heights and achievements. And under his leadership, our country experienced a period of political stability and massive economic growth that positioned the Philippines as a potential Asia's tiger economy.

Ang mga tagumpay at makabuluhang programa sa ilalim ng kanyang administrasyon, partikular sa pagbubukas ng ekonomiya at pamumuhunan, ay naging pundasyon ng mga sumunod na pangulo, kabilang na ang termino ng aking ama na si dating Pangulong Joseph "Erap" Estrada.

His legacy would include major peace agreements with Muslim separatists, communist insurgents and military rebels that earned for him and our country the coveted 1997 UNESCO Peace Prize; deregulation of key industries and liberalization of the economy; privatization of public entities including modernization of public infrastructure through the expanded BOT law; and a comprehensive Social Reform Agenda that mostly benefitted the poor and underprivileged members of the society.

We honor his legacy and service to the country. I join the Filipino nation in mourning the passing of a brave soldier, visionary leader, true public servant and patriot. May his soul Rest in Peace.

You just read:

Estrada: Official Statement on the passing of Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.