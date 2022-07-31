Estrada: Official Statement on the passing of Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos

Official Statement on the passing of Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos

My family and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos.

President Ramos once steadfastly steered the country to greater heights and achievements. And under his leadership, our country experienced a period of political stability and massive economic growth that positioned the Philippines as a potential Asia's tiger economy.

Ang mga tagumpay at makabuluhang programa sa ilalim ng kanyang administrasyon, partikular sa pagbubukas ng ekonomiya at pamumuhunan, ay naging pundasyon ng mga sumunod na pangulo, kabilang na ang termino ng aking ama na si dating Pangulong Joseph "Erap" Estrada.

His legacy would include major peace agreements with Muslim separatists, communist insurgents and military rebels that earned for him and our country the coveted 1997 UNESCO Peace Prize; deregulation of key industries and liberalization of the economy; privatization of public entities including modernization of public infrastructure through the expanded BOT law; and a comprehensive Social Reform Agenda that mostly benefitted the poor and underprivileged members of the society.

We honor his legacy and service to the country. I join the Filipino nation in mourning the passing of a brave soldier, visionary leader, true public servant and patriot. May his soul Rest in Peace.