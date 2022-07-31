Submit Release
Sen. Villanueva on the passing of former Pres. Ramos

PHILIPPINES, July 31
July 31, 2022

Sen. Villanueva on the passing of former Pres. Ramos

Kaisa po tayo sa buong bansa na nakikiramay sa pagpanaw ni dating Pangulong Fidel V. Ramos.

Palagi po nating maaalala si Pres. FVR sa kanyang lideratong nagsulong sa Pilipinas patungo sa bagong milenyo. Nananatiling buhay po sa puso ng bawat Pilipino ang kanyang pangarap na maging isang "Tiger Economy" ang Pilipinas. Ang kanyang iconic na "thumbs up sign" at ang kanyang "Kaya Natin" mentality ay patuloy pong magbibigay ng inspirasyon sa atin upang magsulong ng kaunlaran ng bansa.

Ipinapaabot rin po natin ang ating pakikiramay sa pamilya ng yumaong pangulo.

Rest in peace and God bless you, FVR.

We join the rest of the nation in mourning the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos.

Pres. FVR will always be remembered for leading the nation into the new millennium. His dream of turning the country into a "Tiger Economy" will always stay alive in the hearts of every Filipino. His iconic thumbs up sign and his "Kaya Natin" mentality will continue to give us inspiration to push for progress in our country.

We would also like to extend our condolences to the family of our dear former president.

Rest in peace and God bless you, FVR.

