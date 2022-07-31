Submit Release
Statement of Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos

July 31, 2022
July 31, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS 'TOL' N. TOLENTINO ON THE PASSING OF FORMER PRESIDENT FIDEL VALDEZ RAMOS

I join the nation in mourning the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos. A war hero and an innovator in his own right, former President Ramos is best known for leading our country's transition towards the 21st century through his socio-economic flagship program, 'Philippines 2000.'

The economic reforms implemented during his presidency, especially in breaking the decades-old monopolies, led our nation towards a new era and paved the way for the Philippines to be called as "Asia's Next Tiger."

As a seasoned soldier, former President Ramos envisioned long-lasting peace and stability in our country, particularly in the conflict-torn Mindanao which culminated in the signing of the 1996 Peace Treaty between the government and the Moro National Liberation Front, ending over three-decades of conflict and instability in the region.

The Filipino nation is beyond fortunate to have had a brilliant statesman-soldier, a staunch nationalist, and a dedicated public servant.

Rest in peace, Mr. President.

