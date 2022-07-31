Statement of Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos
July 31, 2022
I join the nation in mourning the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos. A war hero and an innovator in his own right, former President Ramos is best known for leading our country's transition towards the 21st century through his socio-economic flagship program, 'Philippines 2000.'
The economic reforms implemented during his presidency, especially in breaking the decades-old monopolies, led our nation towards a new era and paved the way for the Philippines to be called as "Asia's Next Tiger."
As a seasoned soldier, former President Ramos envisioned long-lasting peace and stability in our country, particularly in the conflict-torn Mindanao which culminated in the signing of the 1996 Peace Treaty between the government and the Moro National Liberation Front, ending over three-decades of conflict and instability in the region.
The Filipino nation is beyond fortunate to have had a brilliant statesman-soldier, a staunch nationalist, and a dedicated public servant.
Rest in peace, Mr. President.