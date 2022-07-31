Revilla: Rest in Peace, Mr. President!

Rest in Peace, Mr. President!

Napakabigat at napakalungkot pong balita ang pagpanaw ng aking itinuturing na ama sa paglilingkod-bayan, President Fidel V. Ramos.

It was President Ramos who convinced me to join public service as he invited me to Lakas-CMD. After some three decades, I continue to be with Lakas espousing its ideals. He was my first and true mentor as I forayed into politics, being elected as Cavite's Vice Governor in 1995. Up to this day, FVR is an inspiration and an example I greatly look up to.

Hindi matatawaran ang naging pamana ni FVR sa bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang pamumuno ay umahon ang Pilipinas mula sa mga krisis na bumabalot sa bawat pilipino ng mga panahong iyon. His legacy is the foundation upon which later administrations have built upon. He transformed the Philippines from being the sick man of Asia to the Tiger of the Region.

While the passing of our Chairman Emeritus is a great loss to our Party, it does not compare to the loss of our country. He was one of the best!

Rest in Peace, Mr. President!

Know that we will continue your fight for the Philippines and the Filipino people.