Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos

August 1, 2022

Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos

My deepest condolences to the family and all the loved ones of former President Fidel V. Ramos, the father of the Edsa Revolution and the man who once turned the Philippines as Asia's Economic Tiger.

President FVR shall be remembered as the man who sincerely pursued people empowerment and implemented many reforms and innovative ideas such as the Build Operate Transfer Law.

Maraming nagawa si FVR na napapakinabangan hanggang ngayon ng mga sumunod na administration.

Rest in Peace President Ramos. Please say hello to my Tatay Nene in Heaven.

