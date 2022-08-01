Sen. Angara on the passing of former Pres. Fidel V Ramos:

The late President Ramos' success in leveraging a minority mandate into major reform victories shows the way on how crucial changes in governance can be done.

He did it through consultations, by listening, and by reaching out to all stakeholders, even to those who are not in his camp.

To channel good ideas to a forum where these can be discussed, he created with my late father (then Senate President Ed Angara) sounding boards like the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council or the LEDAC.

He was the leader "who cast a wide net in order to haul in great ideas."

He used his expertise in the military in cobbling together many ragtag units into one cohesive fighting force in building the same coalition when he became president.

He was so good in that. In 1995, he even assembled a senatorial slate that was considered a team of rivals.

FVR was a practitioner of "big tent politics," while respecting the diversity in opinions.

Hindi nya sinupil ang opposition. Instead of curtailing constructive criticisms, he cultivated it. And he took action on complaints, through handwritten orders to the concerned agencies.

Rest in peace, Mr. President!