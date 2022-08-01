Seafood Processing Equipment Market Asia-Pacific is showing tremendous growth up to 2026

Seafood Processing Equipment Market

Seafood Processing Equipment Market by Seafood Type and Equipment Types : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fish is one of the protein foods that require vigilant handling. It is an imperative and consistently affordable dietary element worldwide. The global seafood value chain is witnessing massive consumer demand, creating a prerequisite for processors to scale up their productivity. The objective of seafood processing equipment market and conservation is to not only slow down/avoid the enzymatic, bacterial, and chemical deterioration but also maintain the fish flesh in a condition as near as possible to that of fresh fish. The phases needed to achieve this begin before the fishing expedition starts and ends upon the seafood being eaten or processed into oil, meal, or feed. Hence, the key to delivering high-quality seafood product includes detailed attention to the entire process of preparation right from catching, landing, handling to storage and transport.

The seafood processing equipment market size was valued at $2,261.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $3,478.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions in the market that solely accounted for approximately 65.93% of the total seafood processing equipment market share in 2018.

The global demand for seafood processing equipment is expected to increase due to upsurge in consumers demand for seafood and seafood products, owing to increasing health consciousness. In addition, the massive growth of aquaculture production has contributed remarkably to the increased production and processing of seafood species. This in turn has created a parallel demand on the seafood processing equipment market share. However, the disregard of automated equipment by processers due to high capital investment is anticipated to hinder the seafood processing equipment market growth during the forecasted period.

Changes in dietary habits of consumers worldwide have brought a continuous rise in the demand not only for seafood overall but also for distinguished and value-added seafood products. Consumer tastes have broadened, owing to international social and cultural integration. Consequently, the demand for seafood processing equipment by manufactures globally has witnessed a positive growth. In addition, globalization, trade liberalization, and technological advancements have resulted in a rapid expansion rate of international trade of seafood and seafood products. Novel processing technologies are thereby discovered and implemented to deliver safe, fresher-tasting, nutritive seafoods manufactured without the use of chemical preservatives. This has cumulatively led to an increase in the availability of seafood and its products across several regions worldwide and hence created a spurring impact on the seafood processing equipment market.

The global seafood processing equipment market analysis is carried on the basis of seafood type, equipment types, and region. The seafood type segment comprises finfish, crustaceans, mollusks, and others. The equipment types covered in the study include gutting, scaling, skinning, deboning, filleting, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the global seafood processing equipment industry analyzed in this report include Marel, JBT, BAADER, Seafood Technology Limited, Cabinplant, Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., M.T.C. Food Equipment, Inc., Uni-Food Technic A/S, Subzero, and SEAC AB.

Key Findings of the Seafood Processing Equipment Market :

Based on seafood type, the finfish segment accounted for approximately 66% of the shares of the total in the global seafood processing equipment market in 2018.

Based on seafood type, the crustacean segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.

Based on equipment type, the other seafood segment accounted for approximately 28% of the total shares in the global market in 2018.

Based on equipment type, the deboning segment in the global seafood processing equipment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.20 % during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment accounted for approximately 65.93% of the total shares in the global market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.80%.

