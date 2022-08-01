Local Musician Donates Album Sales to Gleaners Community Food Bank
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit-native, international recording artist and humanitarian SiloamPool is donating all proceeds from her new album, “Simple Complexity,” to Gleaners Community Food Bank during the month of August as part of the nonprofit’s Hunger Free Summer initiative.
Summer has historically been a difficult time for families and children facing hunger, and this year, the rising costs of food and other basic needs are putting an additional strain on families and their budgets. The loss of school-provided meals during the summer months is also a challenge for families who rely on this resource. To meet the need in Southeast Michigan, Gleaners utilizes its more than 600-member partner network and regular community mobile distribution sites, as well as 69 additional sites as part of the Summer Food Service Program that runs June through August.
“Gleaners does great work easing the burden on families to help their children have nutritious meals,” said Siloam, a longtime supporter of Gleaners. “Communities in our area do a fantastic job of coming together to support one another, especially in times like these.”
Now through August, Citizens and other generous donors are matching every gift made to Gleaners, which means every dollar donated provides six meals to kids and families in need in Southeast Michigan. Fans of SiloamPool’s music can enjoy her new, soulful tunes while giving back to the community.
“Complex problems take collaborative solutions, and that’s why support from the community is critical to help us achieve a hunger-free community in Southeast Michigan,” said Angela Halverson, director of donor engagement for Gleaners. “We are so appreciative of supporters like SiloamPool who use their time and talents to make a difference.”
The Hunger Free Summer matching gift campaign has played a critical role in providing millions of meals to kids and their families over the summer. Gleaners is dedicated to being a stabilizing resource for kids to get the healthy food they need to grow and thrive.
For more information or to donate, visit gcfb.org or siloampool.com
Media contact For SiloamPool:
Media@SiloamPool.com
Jennie Miller For:
Gleaners Community Food Bank
+1 313-701-8783
jmiller@tannerfriedman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other