Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods: Xalles (Stock Symbol: XALL)

XALL Stock

XALL's AIGrowthHUB

XALL's XPED

XALL Shopping Stack

Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Stock Symbol: XALL

Xalles Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:XALL)

AIgrowthHUB looks to grow by being a part of the Xalles corporate structure while helping the existing Xalles operating companies expand by enhancing their outreach and business development processes”
— Joshua Harris, CEO of AIgrowthHUB Inc
WASHINGTON, D.C, D.C, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)

 Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities.

 Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better.

 Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with a Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12 Months.

 New Payment System Licensing Agreement with Xped Holdings of Australia.

 Collaborating with University of California San Diego to Assist Early-Stage Technology Companies.

Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL) is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. XALL actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. XALL places emphasis on leveraging innovative technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams.

Xalles to Acquire Private Loyalty Club to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience

On July 27th XALL announced it will acquire Private Loyalty Club Inc. (“PLC”) in a share exchange agreement. Private Loyalty Club Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Financial Services Inc., which is a wholly owned by XALL.

Based in Tampa, Florida, with a new corporation, PLC acquired all the assets and continues from the legacy of a 16-year-old business that has been servicing restaurants in California with its unique Private Wine Club offering. PLC has expanded their service offering to include Private Beauty Clubs. These 2 premium membership packages become a nice complementary offering to the XALL subsidiary Global Savings Network and its free consumer membership program.

For more information visit: http://privateloyaltyclub.com.

XALL to Acquire AIgrowthHUB and Expand AI-based Solutions

On July 19th XALL announced it would will acquire AIgrowthHUB Inc. in a share exchange agreement. AIgrowthHUB Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Technology Inc, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of XALL.

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, AIgrowthHUB provides business solutions that focus on acquiring customers and enriching the customer experience. AIgrowthHUB is bringing proprietary and third-party solutions to the marketplace that enhance the digital customer experience. The machine learning advertising audience software will increase client profitability by 30% in 30 days. AIgrowthHUB sees this as the cornerstone offering, taking advantage of a projected 1.8 trillion-dollar artificial intelligence market by the end of the decade. AIgrowthHUB expects to contribute approximately $7 million in revenue to XALL over the next 12 months.

XALL and Xped Execute New Payment System Licensing Agreement to Support Global Savings Network

On May 16th XALL executed a new licensing agreement with Xped Holdings Pty. Ltd. of Adelaide, Australia, for its Shomei Payment Platform.
Global Savings Network Inc. (“GSN”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Financial Services Inc., will customize the Shomei real-time payment platform to create a new payment solution. The GSN business model is to support local not-for-profit organizations through passive fundraising. The Shomei-based GSN system will enable GSN consumers to make mobile payments in-store, which will give the consumers discounts at the merchants plus cash back on their purchases. The system will also provide the merchant with real-time payments as well as the not-for-profit organization will also receive their calculated fundraising payments as a percentage of the purchase total in real-time.

GSN will upgrade its technology platform and re-launch to its extensive merchant and consumer network using the Shomei-based GSN system by October of 2022.

XALL Studio Collaborating with University of California San Diego to Assist Early Stage Technology Companies

Xalles Studio is expanding the traditional tech accelerator model through its partnership with the US San Diego’s Institute for the Global Entrepreneur
On May 9th XALL announced that Xalles Studio has partnered with the Institute for the Global Entrepreneur (IGE) at the University of Calfornia San Diego Jacob School of Engineering to accelerate early-stage and startup technology companies.

Xalles Studio, a business unit of XALL owned Xalles Capital Inc., is an accelerator program focused on helping early-stage technology companies reach their next financial transaction event. Xalles Studio launched in 2021 with its initial 4 company participants and expects faster growth in 2022 through its newly formed relationship with UC San Diego and IGE.

IGE collaborates with Jacobs School research centers, partners, and resources across campus to help advance innovative technologies from the lab to the global marketplace. To that end, IGE also maintains a strong global network through engagements with university collaborators and industry partners in Japan and Korea, and most recently, with sustainability partners in Europe. IGE startups range from medical technologies to cleantech/energy.

The XALL IGE collaboration seeks to accelerate the translation of technologies and ideas to the marketplace. XALL will sponsor an IGE Accelerator which would include funding for IGE startups as well.

For more information on Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL) visit: www.xalles.com

DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

Thomas Nash, CEO
Xalles Holdings Inc
: (202) 595-1299
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods: Xalles (Stock Symbol: XALL)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Thomas Nash, CEO
Xalles Holdings Inc
: (202) 595-1299
Company/Organization
Corporate Ads
22800 Hall road, Suite 520
Harrison Township, Michigan, 48045
United States
+1 586-286-8900
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
$20 Million sale of IP Platform Technology; Product Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond & Target: Stock Symbol: CURR
Green Energy Supplier with Big Name Partners Including Marine Electric for Solar: Sun Pacific Holding Co. Stock: SNPW
The Future is here: Robotic Security Inspection Dog Unveiled by AI Security Leader: $AITX: Stock Symbol: AITX
View All Stories From This Author