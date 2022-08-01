Switzerland’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Switzerland as you celebrate your National Day and honor the founding of your confederation.

The United States deeply values our partnership with Switzerland and our shared commitment to advancing peace and prosperity around the world. We have been called “sister republics” because we share a mutual respect for democratic principles and the promotion of human rights, which are strengthened by the innumerable economic and cultural ties that bind us. We appreciate Switzerland’s leadership in international diplomacy, especially your support for the people of Ukraine as they respond to Russia’s brutal war. We also appreciate Switzerland’s role as our Protecting Power in Iran and your contributions to global peace and security.

I look forward to continuing to strengthen our cooperation and collaboration in the year ahead and beyond. Happy National Day!