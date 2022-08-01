Submit Release
Benin National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of Benin on the sixty-second anniversary of Benin’s independence.

We value the U.S. – Benin relationship, which has advanced regional security, economic development, and public health for the people of Benin. We look forward to deepening our partnership to advance democratic governance, respect for human rights, and conflict prevention.

Please accept our congratulations on this anniversary of Benin’s independence.

